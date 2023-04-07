Girls clinch 8 out of 10 top spots of UP public service exams

The interview for the selected candidates was conducted from February 20 to March 21, 2023.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended congratulations to the rank holders and said that the record success of the "daughters" of the state in this examination and the representation of almost every district is a new picture of 'new Uttar Pradesh'.
"Congratulations to all the successful candidates in the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2022 which was conducted by UPPSC in a transparent and fair manner in a record 10 months! The record success of the daughters of the state in this examination and the representation of almost every district is a new picture of 'new Uttar Pradesh'," UP CM tweeted.
