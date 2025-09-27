‘Girls get advantages, and they should’: MBBS doctor shares why ‘equality shouldn’t exist' | Viral video

A young MBBS doctor practicing at a government hospital in Kota shared a powerful and honest perspective on women’s struggles after witnessing a delivery during his internship in obstetrics and gynaecology department. He stated girls get advantages and they should, explaining why “equality shouldn’t even exist in society”.

Taking to Instagram, Ritik Maheshwari said, “After doing internship in obgyn I've realised that females deserve more!” The video has garnered more than 4.2 million views in a few days. He also put it out on video, saying, “Being a male is an absolute privilege.” With over 2500 comments, internet users seem to have resonated with the message.

The doctor pointed out that girls can never be completely healthy because they have to deal with menstruation and the challenges of childbirth. He noted that men are fortunate, as they neither have to worry about these issues nor face pregnancy-related fears.

“So bro, after my internship, I realized one thing — equality shouldn’t even exist in society. People say that girls get an advantage, and they should. I saw a delivery happening, and it felt like my soul came out of me in the labour room. You can understand how much pain they go through. Bro, girls can never really be fully healthy; their bodies just can’t be. Sometimes they’re dealing with their periods, and sometimes they’re going through labour," he said.

Maheshwari emphasised women have to deal with periods and then “if you enter a relationship, the fear of getting pregnant is also something only girls have to worry about, bro.” "Guys are just having fun. Bro, if you’re a man, you should feel lucky," he added.

Internet reacts One of the users said, “Finally someone understands.” Another remarked, ““Men like him.” A third quipped “Petition to send every man (irrespective of their profession) to a Gynae internship as a mandatory requirement to enter a relationship/marriage”

