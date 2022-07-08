Gita Gopinath's journey with the IMF began when she was appointed as its Chief Economist in October 2018. She was later promoted as the IMF's First Deputy Managing Director in December 2021. Notably, Gopinath had served as the first female chief economist of the Washington-based global lender for- the last three years. IMF’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, said in a statement last year that under Gopinath’s leadership, IMF’s research department made contributions, including in multilateral surveillance through the World Economic Outlook, developing a new analytical approach to help nations respond to international capital flows and her recent work on a plan to end the covid crisis by setting targets to vaccinate the world at a feasible cost.

