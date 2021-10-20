The International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief economist Gita Gopinath will be leaving the multilateral lending agency in January next year after holding the position for three years.

Gopinath, an Indian-origin economist, will return to her earlier job of a professor at the Harvard University’s economics department. Gopinath was IMF’s first female chief economist and the second Indian to hold the prestigious position after Raghuram Rajan who held the post from 2003 to 2006 before he joined the finance ministry as chief economic adviser and later the governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

“Gita’s contribution to the fund and our membership has been truly remarkable—quite simply, her impact on the IMF’s work has been tremendous. She made history as the first female Chief economist of the fund and we benefited immensely from her sharp intellect and deep knowledge of international finance and macroeconomics as we navigate through the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression," IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement announcing Gopinath’s exit.

As part of her many significant initiatives, Gopinath co-authored the “Pandemic Paper" on how to end the covid-19 pandemic that set globally endorsed targets for vaccinating the world and also helped set up a Climate Change team inside the IMF to analyze, among other things, optimal climate mitigation policies. “This work led to the creation of the Multilateral Task Force made up of the leadership of the IMF, World Bank, WTO, and WHO to help end the pandemic and the establishment of a working group with vaccine manufacturers to identify trade barriers, supply bottlenecks, and accelerate delivery of vaccines to low- and lower-middle income countries," IMF said in a statement.

A US national and overseas citizen of India, Gopinath’s research has been published in many top economics journals. Prior to her appointment as IMF Chief Economist, she was the John Zwaanstra Professor of International Studies and Economics, in the economics department of Harvard. She was a visiting scholar at both the IMF and the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, member of the economic advisory panel of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Economic Adviser to the Chief Minister of Kerala state in India, and member of the Eminent Persons Advisory Group on G-20 Matters for India's Ministry of Finance. Before joining the faculty of Harvard University in 2005, she was an assistant professor of economics at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. Ms. Gopinath is also a member of the Group of Thirty.

IMF said the search for a successor of Gopinath will begin shortly.

