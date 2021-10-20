Gita Gopinath resigns as IMF chief economist, to go back to Harvard in Jan next

A US national and overseas citizen of India, Gopinath’s research has been published in many top economics journals. Prior to her appointment as IMF Chief Economist, she was the John Zwaanstra Professor of International Studies and Economics, in the economics department of Harvard. She was a visiting scholar at both the IMF and the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, member of the economic advisory panel of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Economic Adviser to the Chief Minister of Kerala state in India, and member of the Eminent Persons Advisory Group on G-20 Matters for India's Ministry of Finance. Before joining the faculty of Harvard University in 2005, she was an assistant professor of economics at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. Ms. Gopinath is also a member of the Group of Thirty.