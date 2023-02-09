In the race of technology, ChatGPT is the storm. Days after it was introduced, tech companies, big or small, are mimicking the tech to create a format that suits their offerings. For example, Google has ceremoniously launched Bard and Microsoft also revealed that it has incorporated similar tech into its Bing search engine.

Following the footstep of big tech companies, several startups have also started developing similar tech, and some are extremely creative.

One such initiative is Gita GPT which will answer all your queries about the sermons from Bhagavad Gita. Powered by OpenAI’s GPT-3, Gita GPT touts itself as a "revolutionary chatbot". "With Gita GPT, you can gain insight and clarity into your life's decisions in an easy, interactive way," the platform includes the message.

Gita GPT has been developed by a software engineer Sukuru Sai Vineet, who is based in Bengaluru. As per his LinkedIn profile, Vineet works for Google in Bengaluru as a software engineer. In the past, he served as an investment analyst for Info Edge Ventures for a period of six months.

In 2022, he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Pilani's Birla Institute of Technology and Science.

Netizens have applauded the effort. Many have already used it.

What Gita GPT says about the Adani crisis?

Many memes were created around the Adani crisis too.

The platform lets users ask questions that the AI chatbot then answers by consulting the Bhagavad Gita.