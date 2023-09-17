Gita Mehta, renowned author and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's sister, passes away at 80; PM Modi pays tribute1 min read 17 Sep 2023, 07:06 AM IST
Renowned writer-filmmaker Gita Mehta, sister of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, passed away in New Delhi at the age of 80.
Gita Mehta, renowned writer-filmmaker passed away on Saturday in New Delhi. Mehta, who died at 80, was the sister of Odisha's Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and daughter of Biju Patnaik. Gita Mehta will be remembered for her coverage of Bangladesh's 1971 liberation war for NBC and her acclaimed documentary “Dateline Bangladesh". She is survived by her son.
Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal also condoled her death.
"Saddened to learn about the demise of accomplished English author Gita Mehta, sister of Hon'ble CM Shri @Naveen_Odisha, and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends," the governor on 'X'.
Several ministers and eminent personalities expressed their grief over Mehta's demise.