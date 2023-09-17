comScore
Gita Mehta, renowned writer-filmmaker passed away on Saturday in New Delhi. Mehta, who died at 80, was the sister of Odisha's Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and daughter of Biju Patnaik. Gita Mehta will be remembered for her coverage of Bangladesh's 1971 liberation war for NBC and her acclaimed documentary “Dateline Bangladesh". She is survived by her son.

Born in 1943 to Biju Patnaik and Gyan Patnaik in Delhi, she pursued her higher studies in India as well as at the prestigious Cambridge University in the United Kingdom. An eminent author, documentary filmmaker, and journalist, Gita Mehta was the elder sister of Naveen Patnaik and businessman Prem Patnaik. Her publisher husband Sonny Mehta had predeceased her.

She has penned books including 'Karma Cola', 'Snake and Ladders', 'A River Sutra', 'Raj' and 'The Eternal Ganesha'.

Mehta, sources said, was very close to her younger brother Naveen Patnaik.

During her earlier visit to Bhubaneswar, she had told reporters that "people of Odisha are fortunate enough to have a CM like Naveen Patnaik".

Condoling her death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on his official handle on 'X', “I am saddened by the passing away of noted writer Smt. Gita Mehta Ji. She was a multifaceted personality, known for her intellect and passion for writing as well as filmmaking. She was also passionate about nature and water conservation. My thoughts are with @Naveen_Odisha Ji and the entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti".

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal also condoled her death.

"Saddened to learn about the demise of accomplished English author Gita Mehta, sister of Hon'ble CM Shri @Naveen_Odisha, and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends," the governor on 'X'.

Several ministers and eminent personalities expressed their grief over Mehta's demise.

Updated: 17 Sep 2023, 07:06 AM IST
