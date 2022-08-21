Give a missed call to get power subsidy! Delhi govt to issue phone number soon

The decision was taken in a key meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the power portfolio, with other senior officials of the department, DISCOMs (power distribution companies), and other concerned departments on Saturday.
Delhi people now will soon be able to give a missed call to register for the power subsidy benefit in the national capital. The Delhi government is all set to issue a particular phone number to allow its residents to opt-in for the power subsidy at ease, according to news agency ANI.
According to ANI reports, the agenda of the meeting was to simplify the process of opting in and out of the power subsidy offered by the Delhi government. Sisodia directed the officials to make the process simpler for the consumers so that every citizen could avail of its benefit with their own choice. He said that the registration process should be easy for them so that they do not need to engage in a long-drawn process. Hence, it was decided by the Deputy CM that the Delhi government will issue a power-subsidy phone line.
During the meeting, he stated that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government in Delhi always strive to ensure that its services and benefits reach every citizen in the national capital.
"CM Kejriwal had earlier announced that the power subsidy would now be regulated on an opt-in basis. Since then, the government is committed to simplifying access to governance and bringing new-age reforms in its services," Sisodia stated.
How to register for power subsidy via phone line?
Follow these two steps to register your choice for power subsidy in Delhi:
1) Drop a missed call on the given number or send a Whatsapp message on it.
2) Now all bills will carry a QR code. Consumers can scan to register their choice.
Apart from this, the consumers will also have a walk-in option wherein they will be able to visit the DISCOM center and register their choice for the subsidy.
Earlier in May this year, CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that Delhiites will continue getting free electricity while informing that those consumers who wish to opt out of the subsidy can do so from October 1.
