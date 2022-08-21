Give a missed call to get power subsidy! Delhi govt to issue phone number soon

According to ANI reports, the agenda of the meeting was to simplify the process of opting in and out of the power subsidy offered by the Delhi government. Sisodia directed the officials to make the process simpler for the consumers so that every citizen could avail of its benefit with their own choice. He said that the registration process should be easy for them so that they do not need to engage in a long-drawn process. Hence, it was decided by the Deputy CM that the Delhi government will issue a power-subsidy phone line.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}