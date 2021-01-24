'Give a shoutout to Desh Ki Beti': Smriti Irani on National Girl Child Day

Union Minister Smriti Irani today shared a picture of her daughters to mark the 13th National Girl Child Day. "My daughters are my pride who have set out onto different frontiers with determination and confidence. Give a shoutout to a Desh Ki Beti and celebrate their achievements," Smriti Irani tweeted.

My daughters are my pride who have set out onto different frontiers with determination and confidence. Give a shoutout to a #DeshKiBeti and celebrate their achievements. pic.twitter.com/zr006SxJBR — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 24, 2021

The central government has undertaken many initiatives that focus on empowering the girl child including access to education, better healthcare and improving gender sensitivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today.

"On National Girl Child Day, we salute our #DeshKiBeti and the accomplishments in various fields," Modi said in a tweet.

On National Girl Child Day, we salute our #DeshKiBeti and the accomplishments in various fields. The Central Government has undertaken many initiatives that focus on empowering the girl child, including access to education, better healthcare and improving gender sensitivity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2021





India celebrates the National Girl Child Day, an initiative of the ministry of women and child development, every year on 24 January.

The government, in 2008 declared January 24 to be celebrated as the National Girl Child Day' every year with the objective of raising the consciousness of the society towards the girl child so that she can be valued and respected.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via