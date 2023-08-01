Give Bharat Ratna to Bhagat Singh, Udham Sing, Kartar Singh Sarabha: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 06:46 AM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has advocated for conferring the Bharat Ratna award for freedom fighters Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh and Kartar Singh Sarabha.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has strongly advocated for conferring the prestigious Bharat Ratna award upon the freedom fighters Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh and Kartar Singh Sarabha. CM Mann was speaking on the occasion of Shaheed Udham Singh's martyrdom day after having paid floral tributes to Shaheed Udham Sing.
