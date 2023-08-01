Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has strongly advocated for conferring the prestigious Bharat Ratna award upon the freedom fighters Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh and Kartar Singh Sarabha. CM Mann was speaking on the occasion of Shaheed Udham Singh's martyrdom day after having paid floral tributes to Shaheed Udham Sing.

He has expressed his belief that honouring these iconic martyrs with the Bharat Ratna would elevate the significance of the award, considering their supreme sacrifices in liberating the nation from British rule.

CM Mann praised the heroic sacrifice of the legendary martyr, Shaheed Udham Singh, stating that it would forever serve as an inspiration for the youth to selflessly serve the nation. He emphasised that the freedom enjoyed by the countrymen today was the result of the immense sacrifices made by such legendary heroes.

He hailed Shaheed Udham Singh as a true son of the soil, who displayed exemplary courage through his heroic act of avenging the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by assassinating Michael O’ Dwyer, the prime perpetrator.

Bhagwant Mann acknowledged that the unprecedented sacrifice of this iconic martyr played a vital role in liberating the country from the clutches of British Imperialism.

Bhagwant Mann further emphasised that his government would try to bring back the belongings associated with Shaheed Bhagat Singh, currently lying in Pakistan.

The Punjab CM expressed his commitment to retrieve the personal belongings of Shaheed Udham Singh from London as well. He assured that the state government would exert significant efforts and raise the matter at appropriate forums to expedite the return of these cherished items.

Mann on Narendra Modi government

Mann expressed his disappointment with the Narendra Modi government, describing it as "pseudo-nationalist" and accusing it of neglecting the recognition and honor deserved by these sons of the soil, ANI reported.

The present government is undermining the legacy of these martyrs by restricting democratic principles in the country, as per Mann. He criticised the government's frequent use of ordinances, which he viewed as a severe blow to the democratic system that the nationalists fought for during the freedom struggle.

The chief minister highlighted the irony that the brave souls had sacrificed their lives for the sake of freedom and democracy, yet the actions of the present government are seemingly at odds with the vision of the country envisioned by these great patriots.

(With ANI inputs)