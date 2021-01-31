{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Union Health Ministry has asked all states and union territories to initiate vaccination of frontline workers against COVID-19 from the first week of February. Vaccination of healthcare providers that began on January 16 to continue simultaneously, the ministry said in a letter to states and union territories (UTs).

On Saturday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reviewed the status of Covid-19 vaccination with Health Secretaries and NHM MDs of States and UTs, through a video conference. He highlighted the following issues that need the attention of the States/UTs to improve and accelerate the coverage as the country moves forward with the vaccination drive.

While some States and UTs have more than 50% coverage, they were all advised to improve the percentage coverage of vaccinated beneficiaries as there are many States and UTs that need to improve their performance on this parameter.

The Health Secretary pointed out that the coronavirus vaccine is available in sufficient quantity and technical glitches on CoWIN have now been resolved. States/UTs were advised to ensure that regular review meetings of the State, District and Block Task Force were held to assess the emerging challenges, understand the ground issues and promptly address them at the appropriate levels.

It was pointed out that there is a huge scope for improvement in the number of average vaccinations per session.

The State Health Secretaries were asked to analyze the daily variation in the number of average vaccination and take the necessary steps to increase them.

States/UTs was also asked to organize multiple simultaneous vaccination sessions/day in the health facility wherever possible. This would substantially boost the number of vaccinations per day.

He urged the District Immunisation Officers to interact with the nodal officer at the session sites on a regular basis to evaluate the scope of this enhancement.

The Union Health Secretary pointed out that a provisional digital vaccination certificate after the first dose and final certificate after completing the second dose is required to be issued. States/UTs were asked to take the necessary steps to ensure that the vaccination certificates are issued to all vaccinated beneficiaries before they exit the session.

He reiterated that validation of eligibility and verification of the identity of a beneficiary is of utmost importance to ensure that only genuine and duly authenticated beneficiaries are vaccinated as per the priority group identified.

In order to create Immutable Vaccination Event Records (IVER), it is essential that a reliable authentication of beneficiaries is done. Since the use of Aadhaar for verification provides a most reliable authentication of beneficiaries, Aadhaar based authentication must be the preferred mode of verification of beneficiaries prior to the vaccination.

He highlighted that CoWIN software interface provides for authentication of beneficiaries through the use of Aadhaar, and urged States and UTs that the vaccinators should be sensitized to do proper authentication of beneficiaries. The compliance should be strictly monitored at the District level and State level in the District Task Force and State Task Force meetings.

