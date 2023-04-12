BJP MP Varun Gandhi has called for the release of a sarus crane from a sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh and its reunification with the man who rescued it and cared for it for over a year.

The bird was separated from Arif Khan and taken to Kanpur zoo by forest department officials who claimed that the endangered bird needed to live in a natural environment. However, reports emerged that the bird was not eating properly in the zoo.

A video of Arif visiting the bird in its enclosure at Kanpur zoo went viral, showing the bird jumping with excitement and attempting to find a way out.

Varun Gandhi took to Twitter to express that the bird should be given back to Arif, as their love was pure and the bird was meant to fly freely, not live in a cage. He called for the bird to be given its sky, freedom, and friend back.

सारस और आरिफ की कहानी खास है!



एक दूसरे को सामने पा कर इन दोनों दोस्तों की ख़ुशी बता रही है कि इनका प्रेम कितना निश्छल और पवित्र है।



यह खूबसूरत जीव स्वच्छंद आकाश में उड़ने के लिए बना है, पिंजरे में रहने के लिये नहीं।



उसे उसका आसमान, उसकी आजादी और उसका मित्र वापिस लौटा दीजिए। pic.twitter.com/kwUCYn4q2Q — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) April 12, 2023

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav also met with Arif Khan after the bird was taken away from him, criticizing the actions of the UP forest department and claiming that the BJP finds happiness in giving sorrow to others. He further stated that the BJP does not value love, whether it be between humans or between humans and birds, and that those who derive happiness from causing pain to others can never be truly happy.

"The BJP people do not love the environment of love, whether it is love between man and man or between man and bird. Those who find their happiness by giving sorrow to others can never be happy," Akhilesh Yadav said.