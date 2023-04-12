‘Give him back his freedom, his friend,’ Varun Gandhi on ‘special freindship’ of Saras crane, UP man1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 06:25 PM IST
- Arif Khan rescued the Saras crane and took care of it, but later, it was taken away to the Kanpur zoo. Earlier Akhilesh Yadav also urged for their reunification
BJP MP Varun Gandhi has called for the release of a sarus crane from a sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh and its reunification with the man who rescued it and cared for it for over a year.
