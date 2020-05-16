New Delhi : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that the financial package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should be re-worked and money should be put directly in the pockets of the people and the government should not worry about the ratings of the agencies.

Rahul Gandhi was addressing his third press conference, this time for regional media.

"Today our people need money. PM should reconsider this package. Modi ji should think about direct cash transfer, 200 working days under MNREGA, money for farmers etc. because all of them are the future of India," Rahul Gandhi said.

"The need of the hour is to give money to people directly into their pockets and people do not require loans at this moment," he added.

Rahul Gandhi said, "when children are hit, mother doesn't give them loan, but gives direct relief, the need of the hour is not loan package but money should be put in the pockets of the people."

The former Congress president said that the lockdown is only a pause button and it has to be transitional with utmost care to be taken of people who are vulnerable like people with disease history.

Rahul Gandhi said that Nyay could be implemented for temporary period which could help in increasing the demand side and to help the people in distress.

The Finance Minister has announced three tranches of the relief package after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ₹20 lakh crore package to help mitigate financial woes caused due to the prolonged lockdown.





