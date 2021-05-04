Jalna: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has urged Serum Institute of India Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla to give priority to the state in allocating vaccine for Covid, news agency PTI reported.

He said the Maharashtra government was even ready to purchase Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

Due to a "mini-lockdown" currently in force in Maharashtra, COVID-19 cases are declining in the state, the Health Minister said.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 48,621 new COVID-19 cases and 567 deaths.

Earlier in the day, Poonawalla said his firm cannot ramp up production overnight as vaccine making is a specialised process.

SII has orders from the Government of India to supply 11 crore more doses over the next few months on top of 15 crore already supplied, he said in a statement.

Another 11 crore doses will be supplied to states and private hospitals in the next few months, he said.

