NEW DELHI : All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) has demanded an insurance package for the truck drivers and assistants who are engaged in maintaining the supply chain of essential commodities during the lockdown on the lines of frontline health workers.

The AIMTC has demanded insurance of ₹50 lakh to truck drivers and assistants who transport essential goods across the country.

The truckers body has also asked for free treatment to truckers if they catch coronavirus during their work.

AIMTC President Kultaran Singh Atwal said, " I demand an insurance package of ₹50 lakh for truckers as they are risking their lives to transport essential commodities to millions of people across the country."

He also demanded permission for five truck drivers in one vehicle with valid driving license as many trucks are off the roads due to nationwide lockdown which was imposed to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

