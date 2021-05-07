Bengaluru: Online donation platform GiveIndia on Friday said it has launched its India COVID Response Fund (ICRF-2) to mobilize funds to address the escalating health crisis and for humanitarian aid such as cash relief for low-income families of the deceased and food for the hungry.

Last year, it had raised ₹220 crore last year.

ICRF-2, which was launched last week, is currently focusing on supporting five key interventions to ease the suffering caused by a brutal second wave of covid-19 sweeping the country.

GiveIndia has started raising funds to boost oxygen supply, donate food to families struggling with hunger, give cash support to families of covid deceased, save critical patients from fighting corona at home and donate reusable sanitary pads to women who have access to none.

GiveIndia’s mission aimed at boosting oxygen supply has so far raised almost ₹35 crore. The funds will go towards setting up oxygen generation plants in hospitals and covid care centres, providing oxygen concentrators and cylinders and facilitating the refilling of cylinders. This will be done in partnership with municipal corporations, state governments, hospitals and doctors, and select non-profit networks.

Funds will be disbursed only after due diligence and verification of all demand and supply channels are completed.

“We have launched India COVID Response Fund-2 to bring our collective humanity together and raise funds for the most pressing needs caused by the current situation. This time it is the runaway disease that is causing the primary distress, rather than the measures to control it, like the humanitarian crisis caused by the national lockdown last year. We are fairly confident that people from all walks of life will be driven by compassion to come forward and contribute to this collective," said CEO and Founder 2.0 of GiveIndia Atul Satija.

Some of the early donors include Google who has donated cash aid for struggling families of the deceased from COVID. Other brands to have partnered with the non-profit are PhonePe, Flipkart, Myntra, Xiaomi, Swiggy, Dream 11, Walmart, Salesforce and PayPal. GiveIndia has also received support from individuals such as Vinod Khosla, Jay Shetty, Ray Dalio among others.

ICRF-2 has been kickstarted with support from a steering committee and a 16-member advisory board to provide complete transparency.

ICRF is a collective of individuals and organisations and comprises of corporates, foundations, digital platforms, government bodies, philanthropists, high networth individuals and citizens at large.





