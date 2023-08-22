Noida MLA and BJP leader Pankaj Singh on Monday, announced of joining the ongoing protest against UP government's of land acquisition if matter was not resolved within 15 days.

Pankaj Singh on Monday said that he would join the ongoing protest of villagers outside the Noida Authority's office if their demands go unanswered.

On Monday the protesters barricaded his camp officer under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Parishad. The protest was led by local farmer leader Sukhbir Pehlwan. Residents of 81 villages in Noida are protesting against land acquisition by the UP government. The list of villages include Sadarpur, Bahlolpur, Gejha, Barola, Sorkha, Sarfabad, etc.

BJP's Pankaj Singh recalled that last year, officials of the Noida Authority and the Industrial Development were apprised of the protestors' woes, but "to date, not one officer has come here" with any update on the matter.

Despite his own party, BJP, ruling the state government for more than five years, MLA Pankaj Singh blamed the previous state governments and their policies for the current situation. He passed the buck on Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party for the troubles of the villagers here.

"I am saying this directly to Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Manoj Singh. Should he not take cognisance of the matter and inform us (what is happening)?

He targeted the IIDC Manoj Singh and said that he should take cognisance in the matter and inform higher authorities, but this is not happening.

"Instead we are calling up people to find out what is happening, while he is doing tamasha sitting there (in Lucknow)," Singh said, addressing the protestors.

Pankaj Singh also said, "I am giving 15 days to the Noida Authority, IIDC and the Industrial Minister. Answers to all issues will come in 15 days otherwise I will join the protest." He also assured the protestors of taking up the issue with the government.