Ensuring Covid-19 vaccine for all govt's utmost priority: Harsh Vardhan

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan is talking about India's coronavirus vaccine plan today. In his weekly address Sunday Samvaad, the health minister is sharing the country’s way forward in tackling the coronavirus pandemic. "Our govt is working round the clock to ensure that there is a fair and equitable distribution of vaccines, once they are ready. Our utmost priority is how to ensure vaccine for each and everybody in the country," Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said in his 'Sunday Samvaad'.

"There is a high-level expert body going into all aspects of vaccines. Our rough estimate and the target would be to receive and utilise 400 to 500 million doses covering approximately 25 crore people by July 2021," Union Health Minister said.

"#WatchNow the 4th Edition of #SundaySamvaad I’m thankful that so many of you are participating actively in this dialogue and helping to create mass awareness on important issues,"Harsh Vardhan tweeted.

Earlier, Harsh Vardhan had said the first vaccine for COVID-19 is likely to be available in the first quarter of 2021. “There are at least three viable such vaccine candidates that are in the phase of clinical trials right now in the country. We are hopeful that within the first quarter of 2021 it will be available," Vardhan had said

COVID-19 vaccines under trials in India

In India, AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford’s vaccine candidate being produced in collaboration with Pune-based Serum Institute of India is in the third phase of trials while Zydus Cadila launched phase 2 trials for its vaccine candidate on August 6. Bharat Biotech began phase 2 trials from September.

India's Covid-19 tally

India's COVID-19 caseload went past 65 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 55 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 65,49,373 with 75,829 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,01,782 with the virus claiming 940 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via