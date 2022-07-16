Glad Jagdeep Dhankar will be NDA's VP candidate, says PM Modi1 min read . Updated: 16 Jul 2022, 08:49 PM IST
Earlier in the day, Bhartiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda announced Jagdeep Dhankhar's name and called him a kisan putra.
With National Democratic Alliance choosing West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for the post of Vice President of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his happiness and said "Glad that he will be our (NDA's) VP candidate".