With National Democratic Alliance choosing West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for the post of Vice President of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his happiness and said "Glad that he will be our (NDA's) VP candidate".

PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji is known for his humility. He brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and gubernatorial career. He has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised. Glad that he will be our VP candidate."

PM Modi even lauded Dhankar for his excellent knowledge of the Indian Constitution. He added, "Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has excellent knowledge of our Constitution. He is also well-versed with legislative affairs. I am sure that he will be an outstanding Chair in the Rajya Sabha & guide the proceedings of the House with the aim of furthering national progress."

Earlier in the day, Bhartiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda announced Jagdeep Dhankhar's name and called him a "kisan putra" (son of farmer) who established himself as "people's governor".