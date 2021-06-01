CBSE Class 12 board exams: Glad that exams got cancelled, says Delhi CM

As the Centre on Tuesday announced to cancel CBSE Class XII board exams owing to the coronavirus situation in the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that 'it is big relief'. Kejriwal and the Delhi government have been voicing against holding board exams in the current situation.

Minutes after the decision was announced by the Centre, Kejriwal said, glad that Class 12 board exams have been cancelled; it is big relief.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said, We welcome the decision. This decision is in favour of students and teachers. Earlier we have demanded the same. Students should be calculated on their earlier performances.

Prime minister Narendra Modi, who chaired a high-level meeting regarding the issue, asserted that the decision to cancel the exam has been taken in the interest of students. The meeting was called today as the Government was being pressured to cancel the exams by the students and their parents owing to the massive surge in the number of coronavirus cases.

Modi said the health and safety of students are of utmost importance, and there would be no compromise on this aspect.

The government release quoting the PM said, anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end, and students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation.

It also said, Modi further asserted that all stakeholders need to show sensitivity for the students as well as their parents and teachers.

"In view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year," the statement said.

Evaluate students based on past performances

Earlier in the day, Delhi CM had urged the Centre to cancel the exams and evaluate students as per their past performances.

He said in a tweet, "Students and parents are really worried about Class 12 board exams. They want that the exams should not be conducted without vaccination. I appeal to the Centre that the exams be cancelled and the evaluation be done on basis of the past performance."

Speaking on the similar lines, Sisodia had said last month that conducting Class 12 board exams before vaccinating students can prove to be a big mistake. Sisodia, who had attended a high-level meeting regarding the decision on board exams last month, had suggested that government should make arrangements to vaccinate the students before conducting the exams.

He had tweeted, "Raised the demand for making arrangements for vaccinating Class 12 students before board exams at a meeting with the central government. Conducting the examination by toying with students' safety will prove to be a big mistake. First vaccine, then exams."

"Ninety-five per cent of Class 12 students are above the age of 17.5 years. The Centre should talk to experts if they can be given Covishield or Covaxin vaccines," Sisodia said.

The Centre should also talk to Pfizer for the vaccination of Class 12 students, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.