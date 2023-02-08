India's first glass igloo restaurant in Gulmarg has become a popular destination for tourists who visit the area to experience scenic beauty. This glass-wall restaurant was built a few days ago in the middle of snow by the Kolahoi Green Heights hotel of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

In 2021, the same hotel built a snow igloo in Gulmarg which was the biggest snow igloo in Asia that also attracted tourists.

Speaking to ANI, Hamid Masoodi, General Manager of the hotel said, "We are always trying to bring new concepts in Gulmarg to promote winter tourism, and this year we have launched an igloo glass concept for a restaurant."

"We took the concept from Finland and built three igloos in the courtyard of our hotel. This was not seen anywhere before," he added.

Take a look at the ‘glass igloo restaurant' below,

Three more igloos have been built at phase one of the Gulmarg Gondola cable car project at the hotel. Tourists find the restaurant amazing and said that they will also recommend others to visit the place.

“The igloo is amazing. I would recommend everyone to come here and experience this glass igloo once, it is very nice," Shahrukh, a tourist in Gulmarg told ANI.

Aizoo, a tourist who visited Gulmarg to enjoy some adventure sports said, "I came to Gulmarg to experience adventures like skiing, all-terrain vehicles (ATV) rides, and gondola rides. I saw the glass igloo here and witnessed something like this for the first time. I had a wonderful experience of enjoying the lunch and dinner with such scenic view sitting inside the glass igloo."

These glass igloos have a proper heating arrangement and tourists want to sit there to spend and enjoy the moment while having food at the same time. The spot has become an attraction for igloo cafe lovers and tourists are now flocking to this restaurant to take selfies at the spot.

