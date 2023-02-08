‘Glass Igloo restaurant’ becomes new tourist attraction in Gulmarg | Watch
Jammu and Kashmir: Three more igloos have been built at phase one of the Gulmarg Gondola cable car project at the hotel.
India's first glass igloo restaurant in Gulmarg has become a popular destination for tourists who visit the area to experience scenic beauty. This glass-wall restaurant was built a few days ago in the middle of snow by the Kolahoi Green Heights hotel of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
