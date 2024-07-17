Glenmark gets USFDA approval for drugs on seizures

  • India based pharmaceutical company Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd announced that it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic Topiramate capsules to be used for treating certain types of seizure.

Livemint
First Published17 Jul 2024, 02:45 PM IST
Glenmark gets USFDA approval for drugs on seizures
Glenmark gets USFDA approval for drugs on seizures(ANI)

New Delhi: India based pharmaceutical company Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd announced that it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic Topiramate capsules to be used for treating certain types of seizure.

On 17 July, Wednesday, the Mumbai based pharma company stated in a statement that the approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for Topiramate capsules of strengths 15 mg and 25 mg.

The FDA found Glenmark's Topiramate USP, 15 mg, and 25 mg to be bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s Topamax, 15 mg, and 25 mg capsules. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA will distribute Glenmark's Topiramate capsules in the US, it continued. The market for 15- and 25-milligram Topamax capsules saw annual sales of about USD 21.9 million, according to the business, which used IQVIATM sales data for the year that concluded in May 2024.

 

The company said its current portfolio includes 50 ANDAs (Abbreviated New Drug Applications) that are awaiting USFDA approval and 198 medications that are licenced for distribution in the US market. According to the company, in order to enhance and expedite the expansion of its current pipeline and portfolio, it is still seeking out and investigating external development partnerships.

In order to meet the minimum public shareholding requirements, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Glen Saldanha, the company's promoters, stated last week that they would be offering up to a 7.85% stake in the business through an offer for sale (OFS).

Glenmark Pharma's stock has increased by 65% so far this year and has doubled over the previous 12 months. The company announced that its consolidated net loss for the March quarter increased to 1,238.6 crore from 549.4 crore during the same time last year.

Topiramate is used to treat specific types of seizures, such as partial onset seizures (seizures involving just one portion of the brain) and primary generalised tonic-clonic seizures (previously known as grand mal seizures; seizures involving the entire body). Topiramate can be taken alone or in combination with other drugs.

For those with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (a disease that results in seizures and developmental delays), topiramate is also used in combination with other drugs to reduce seizures. In adults and children 12 years of age and older, topiramate is also used to prevent migraine headaches, although it does not lessen their discomfort. Topiramate belongs to the group of drugs known as anticonvulsants. It functions by reducing the brain's excessive excitation.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:17 Jul 2024, 02:45 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaGlenmark gets USFDA approval for drugs on seizures

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.05
03:57 PM | 16 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

322.40
03:58 PM | 16 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.05%)

Bandhan Bank

198.30
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.51%)

Coal India

512.35
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
14.4 (2.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Natco Pharma

1,281.05
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
73.2 (6.06%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,217.55
03:48 PM | 16 JUL 2024
116.85 (5.56%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.33
03:54 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.23 (5.49%)

India Cements

323.05
03:55 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.8 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,246.00928.00
    Chennai
    75,099.00344.00
    Delhi
    74,806.00-460.00
    Kolkata
    75,466.00419.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue