Glenmark launches Zita D for treatment of type 2 diabetes

The drug is priced at around ₹14 per tablet for FDC of teneligliptin 20mg and dapagliflozin 5mg, and ₹15 per tablet for FDC of teneligliptin 20 mg and dapagliflozin 10 mg, per day.
New Delhi: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Thursday launched a new diabetic drug-- Zita D for the treatment of type 2 diabetes patients, especially the ones with comorbid condition.
New Delhi: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Thursday launched a new diabetic drug-- Zita D for the treatment of type 2 diabetes patients, especially the ones with comorbid condition.
The company said that the drug will be available in market under the brand name Zita D containing teneligliptin (20mg) and dapagliflozin (5mg/10mg) fixed dose combination (FDC) for oral intake once daily under prescription to improve glycemic control & prevent complications in adult patients with type 2 diabetes.
The company said that the drug will be available in market under the brand name Zita D containing teneligliptin (20mg) and dapagliflozin (5mg/10mg) fixed dose combination (FDC) for oral intake once daily under prescription to improve glycemic control & prevent complications in adult patients with type 2 diabetes.
Alok Malik, EVP & business head “India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, “Diabetes is growing in India at an alarming rate, and eight out of every ten diabetic patients suffer from comorbidities. Glenmark being a leader in the diabetes segment in India is proud to bring Zita D, a well-researched and affordable fixed dose combination, which will significantly improve the glycemic control in adult patients suffering from uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes, especially the ones with comorbidities."
While Zita D is a promising treatment option in managing uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes with co-morbidities, this FDC has also proven to be effective among adult diabetic patients without comorbidities.
According to IQVIA data, the sales data for the 12‐month period ending Sept. 2022, the market for oral anti‐diabetic drugs in India is estimated to be INR 11,796 crore with an annual growth of 7% against the corresponding period last year (September 2021).
As per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the prevalence of diabetes in India is expected to increase to 125 million by 2045. Out of these, 77% of patients have uncontrolled diabetes. Moreover, about eight out of ten patients with diabetes also have one or more comorbidity in India.
In 2015, Glenmark revolutionized diabetes treatment in India by being the first to launch the DPP4 inhibitor – Teneligliptin, followed by a fixed dose combination of Teneligliptin + Metformin.
The pharma company launched Remogliflozin, a novel SGLT-2 inhibitor in 2019 after its first global approval in India and subsequently launched its combinations with metformin and vildagliptin. Earlier in 2022, Glenmark launched Sitagliptin and its FDCs, followed by Lobeglitazone.
