High net debt and R&D (research and development) expenses had been a worry for shareholders of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. However, its recent steps to address leverage and alleviate the R&D burden have rekindled investor interest.

The stock, which had plunged from the ₹1,200 levels in August 2015 to ₹188 in March 2020, is seeing a change in its fortunes. It surged sharply by 21% on Monday even as it ratcheted up sizeable gains of 43% this past month.

The company is expected to shrink some of the excess leverage with the recent sale of its female hygiene brand VWash to Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL). The brand is small and the sale price to HUL was not disclosed. However, market estimates peg it at ₹150-200 crore. Last quarter, Glenmark saw its net debt reduce marginally.

The company also received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for diabetes drug dapagliflozin, a generic version of Farxiga, which has a $1.8 billion market in the US alone, according to IQVIA data. The brand will add some revenue to its US business, even assuming substantial price erosion and new competition.

Health check.

Its gains on the home front are yet another positive. Product sales grew 13.6% in Q4 FY20 from a year ago, according to the Indian Pharma Market report of March.

The company’s drug pipeline has been rising; it has about 45 drugs pending approval. To that extent, outlicensing programmes, such as the one with Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc to commercialize nasal spray c, is a positive. It is expected to receive upfront and milestone payments for the drug.

Glenmark is also lowering its R&D expenses, but this could take a while. “The sustained spending on R&D and acquisition of intangible assets are areas of concern. The company has guided to no increase or possibly some decrease in R&D spending and capex/intangibles ahead. This and growth in the base business should help generate free cash-flows," said analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Of course, recent investor interest in the pharmaceutical sector has also rubbed off on the Glenmark Pharmaceuticals stock. An improvement in cash flows in the coming quarters, though, is critical to affirm this.

Share Via