Glenmark’s covid spray fails to get panel nod
NEW DELHI : The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has rejected Mumbai-based Glenmark’s nasal spray—FabiSpray— for covid, citing lack of strong evidence that it can prevent covid.
