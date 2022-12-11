Glenmark’s drugs are adulterated: USFDA1 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 01:38 PM IST
The USFDA has issued a warning letter to Glenmark for lapses at the Goa plant.
The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) identified a number of failures at the Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ Bardez-based facility in Goa, creating drug formulations, in a warning letter sent to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Chairman and Managing Director Glenn Saldanha. The warning notice lists serious infractions of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) rules for finished pharmaceuticals, according to the US Health Authority.