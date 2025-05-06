Global acclaim: US expat lauds India, says it does well practically in THESE 10 things compared to other places

India seems to be the flavour even in geopolitically turbulent times. A US woman living in India has shared several “practical things” on social media that she finds better in India than in other nations.

She praised India's affordability, resilience, and strong cultural values.

In a post on Instagram, American expat Kristen Fischer highlighted ten things in India, including affordable healthcare, public transportation, food culture, and low-cost education.

She wrote: “A few practical things that India does well compared to other places.”

“Affordability of Healthcare: India's healthcare system is quite affordable. Medical costs are significantly lower in India, making healthcare accessible to many people.”

“Public Transportation: In many Indian cities, public transportation is very cost-effective and widespread. The rail network is vast in India, giving people affordable train travel across the country. Also, things like buses, autos, and metros make getting around efficient and inexpensive.”

“Food: India is famous for its rich and diverse food culture. Food in India is not only flavorful but also incredibly affordable. It offers a wide variety of options that are all incredibly tasty.”

Strong family bonds & work ethics

Fischer also highlighted strong family bonds in the country, resourcefulness, and strong work ethics among Indians.

She further wrote: "Community Support: Indian culture places a strong emphasis on family bonds, community support, and social networks. Often families live together, providing a strong system of better emotional and financial support."

“Resourcefulness: Many people in India have a deep-rooted sense of frugality, resourcefulness, and sustainability. They regularly reuse, recycle, and repair items rather than discarding them, making them less wasteful.”

“Resilience: Indians have a strong work ethic that emphasizes perseverance and resilience. People in India are often highly adaptable and willing to work hard.”

“Celebrations: India's rich culture comes with a variety of festivals that are celebrated with great enthusiasm. These festivals bring a sense of community, happiness, and inclusivity.”

“Low-Cost Education: India offers highly affordable educational options, including universities and professional schools. Even prestigious institutions provide a high standard of education at a fraction of the cost of other similar institutions worldwide.”

"Efficient Use of Labor: India's labor market tends to be more flexible and adaptable, with a greater availability of human resources for a variety of jobs at all skill levels. This has contributed to India's booming outsourcing industry."