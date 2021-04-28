Global aid pours in as coronavirus rages

Over the past few days, the US, France, Germany, Kuwait and Russia have pledged support to India as it battles a ferocious second wave of covid-19 infections that has overwhelmed the country’s health infrastructure. On Tuesday, key US business groups such as the US-India Business Council and the US Chamber of Commerce, besides chief executive officers of more than 40 companies, announced the formation of a “Global Task Force on Pandemic Response: Mobilizing for India." This followed a meeting between US secretary of state Antony Blinken and members of the US business community to leverage private sector support to help India battle the surge in infections. Some major companies like Apple Inc., Google Inc, Microsoft Corp. and Deloitte have already announced aid for India.