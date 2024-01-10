Global air travel at 99% of pre-covid level, says IATA
Asia-Pacific airlines saw a 63.8% rise in November traffic compared to November 2022, the highest year-over-year rate among regions, according to the International Air Transport Association.
New Delhi: The latest air travel data for November has revealed that global air travel has reached 99% of pre-covid levels with Asia-Pacific leading the recovery path, International Air Transport Association has said.
