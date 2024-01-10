Global air travel at 99% of pre-covid level, says IATA

New Delhi: The latest air travel data for November has revealed that global air travel has reached 99% of pre-covid levels with Asia-Pacific leading the recovery path, International Air Transport Association has said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

International traffic rose 26.4% as compared to November 2022 and the Asia-Pacific region continued to report the strongest year-over-year increase, as per IATA. Asia-Pacific airlines witnessed a 63.8% rise in November traffic compared to November 2022, which was the strongest year-over-year rate among the regions. The capacity for Asia-Pacific airlines rose 58.0% and the load factor or capacity utilisation was up 2.9 percentage points to 82.6%.

IATA measures air traffic in Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPK), a key figure that indicates the number of kilometers travelled by paying passengers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We are moving ever closer to surpassing the 2019 peak year for air travel. Economic headwinds are not deterring people from taking to the skies. International travel remains 5.5% below pre-pandemic levels but that gap is rapidly closing. And domestic markets have been above their pre-pandemic levels continuously since April," Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general said.

Simultaneously, IATA noted that the domestic traffic for November 2023 was also up 34.8% compared to November 2022 and 6.7% above November 2019 level.

“Growth was particularly strong in China at more than 272% as it recovered from the covid travel restrictions that were still in place a year ago. US domestic travel, benefiting from strong Thanksgiving holidays demand, reached a new high, expanding at 9.1% over November 2019," IATA added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Internationally, African airlines also showed strong recovery in November at 22.1% growth, Latin American airlines at 20%, then Middle Eastern airlines at 18.6%, European airlines at 14.8%, and North American carriers at 14.3%.

