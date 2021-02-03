Global bank credit losses for banks may total $1.8 trillion: S&P

"For 2022, we forecast credit losses will decrease slightly to around 870 billion dollars, still well above recent pre-pandemic levels. Indeed, we expect that 2019 marked the end of a multi-year period of benign credit losses for banks globally even as economies continue to recover from the pandemic," he said.Sattar said the revised forecasts also reflect a shift in the timing of these losses which could be spread more evenly across the forecast period. This change reflects the ongoing pandemic as well as ongoing debt moratoria and fiscal support in many cases.