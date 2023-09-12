‘Biofuels alliance could help 700K farmers, clean the air’4 min read 12 Sep 2023, 11:09 PM IST
NEW DELHI : The recently launched Global Biofuels Alliance will work on the definition and specification of biofuels, and also increase international cooperation through a virtual marketplace, said Union petroleum & natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The alliance was launched on 9 September with 19 countries and 12 international organizations agreeing to join. In an interview, Puri said India would increase its production of biofuels going ahead.