Global card networks take on UPI, other payments infra

According to Ahuja, contactless payments is a big frontier for card payment providers, and covid-19 has accelerated the process. According to Mastercard, there are a total of 50 million contactless cards in the Indian market, and as effort remains to increase acceptance points of this service, 25% of face-to-face credit card transactions, and 6% of debit card transactions (12% of all card transactions) are happening through contactless means. Earlier, less than 4% of total offline transactions were happening through contactless means, last year.