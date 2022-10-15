'Global Catastrophe', warns Vladimir Putin if NATO clashes with Russian army

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of global catastrophe if any direct contact or direct clash of NATO troops with the Russian army.
While addressing the news conference in Kazakhstan's capital Astana, Putin said, "In any case, direct contact, direct clash of (NATO) troops with the Russian army is a very dangerous move which could lead to a global catastrophe. I hope that those who are saying this are smart enough not to take such a step."
"What is happening today is not pleasant. But all the same, (if Russia hadn't attacked in February) we would have been in the same situation, only the conditions would have been worse for us," Putin told reporters after a summit in the capital of Kazakhstan.
He had on Friday also said that Moscow was "doing everything right" in its nearly eight-month invasion of Ukraine despite a string of embarrassing defeats, as Kyiv said it was "stronger than ever" and would emerge victorious.
"So we're doing everything right," he insisted. He did, however, acknowledge that Russia's ex-Soviet allies were "worried."
Earlier, Putin had also warned that he would use nuclear weapons to defend Russian territory after annexing four regions of Ukraine last month, a move which the UN this week condemned.
"Pursuant to a delegation of authority from the President, I am authorizing our twenty-third drawdown of US arms and equipment for Ukraine since August 2021. This USD 725 million drawdown includes additional arms, munitions, and equipment from US Department of Defense inventories," read US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement.
On Tuesday, Group of Seven (G7) nations warned that the use of nuclear weapons on Ukraine will have severe consequences, according to a statement released by the White House.
Leaders of G7 states (the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, the US, France, and Japan) said, "We deplore deliberate Russian escalator steps, including the partial mobilization of reservists and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric, which is putting global peace and security at risk. We reaffirm that any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences."
Biden warned of the "assault" on American institutions and talked of the threat of Russian President Vladimir Putin using nuclear weapons, at the New York home of James Murdoch, the son of media baron Rupert Murdoch.
"We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis," Biden said in New York City.
At a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Biden said Putin is "not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons." This is because, Biden said, "his military is -- you might say -- significantly underperforming,"
"I'm trying to figure out, what is Putin's off-ramp?" Biden said. "Where does he find a way out? Where does he find himself in a position that he does not only lose face but lose significant power within Russia?"
According to a pool report, Biden told attendees at the event, "I don't think there is any such thing as the ability to easily use a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon."
Putin has renewed his nuclear threats as he announced the annexation of Ukrainian territory, some of which Russia doesn't control, and with the call-up of 300,000 reservists to reinforce his flagging invasion.
