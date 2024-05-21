Active Stocks
Global Cities Index 2024: Delhi better than Mumbai in economy, quality of life; UP's Sultanpur takes last spot on list

Akriti Anand

Global Cities Index 2024: Sultanpur, located in Uttar Pradesh, is ranked the lowest – at the 1,000th spot – as per the Oxford Economics Global Cities Index 2024. Here's a look at the first 10 Indian cities and their rankings.

The Global Cities Index covers 1,000 major cities in the world, which are located in 163 different countries (Representative image)

Delhi is the best among Indian cities in Oxford Economics’ 1,000 global cities ranking released on Tuesday. The national capital, however, ranks 350 on the global list. Several other Indian cities have taken much lower positions in the chart.

According to the report, Delhi fared better than Mumbai in several parameters, including Economics, Human Capital, and Quality of Life. Delhi was worse in the Environment ranking, while all the Indian cities ranked 380 in Governance.

Delhi was ranked 973 in the environment category, the worst among all the Indian cities except Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, which was ranked 989 in this same category.

The city of Sultanpur, located in Uttar Pradesh, ranked the lowest—at the 1,000th spot. The Global Cities Index covers 1,000 major cities in the world, located in 163 different countries.

In the Oxford Economics Global Cities Index 2024, cities are scored across five different categories to "achieve a well-rounded comparison of locations". The five categories are Economics, Human Capital, Quality of Life, Environment, and Governance.

Here's a look at the first 10 Indian cities which found a spot in the Global Cities Ranking:

 

S.NoRank (Global Cities Ranking)CityEconomicsHuman CapitalQuality of LifeEnvironmentGovernance
1350Delhi10851838973380
2411Bengaluru171179847727380
3427Mumbai169126915812380
4472Chennai244189879763380
6521Kochi259560765790380
7528Kolkata166392884919380
8534Pune386181897713380
9550Thrissur326698757581380
10564Hyderabad253524882674380
111000Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh)998982960989380

Published: 21 May 2024, 07:23 PM IST
