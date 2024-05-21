Global Cities Index 2024: Delhi better than Mumbai in economy, quality of life; UP's Sultanpur takes last spot on list
Global Cities Index 2024: Sultanpur, located in Uttar Pradesh, is ranked the lowest – at the 1,000th spot – as per the Oxford Economics Global Cities Index 2024. Here's a look at the first 10 Indian cities and their rankings.
Delhi is the best among Indian cities in Oxford Economics’ 1,000 global cities ranking released on Tuesday. The national capital, however, ranks 350 on the global list. Several other Indian cities have taken much lower positions in the chart.