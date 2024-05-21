Delhi is the best among Indian cities in Oxford Economics’ 1,000 global cities ranking released on Tuesday. The national capital, however, ranks 350 on the global list. Several other Indian cities have taken much lower positions in the chart.

ALSO READ: Mumbai most expensive city for expats in India; see full list here

According to the report, Delhi fared better than Mumbai in several parameters, including Economics, Human Capital, and Quality of Life. Delhi was worse in the Environment ranking, while all the Indian cities ranked 380 in Governance.

Delhi was ranked 973 in the environment category, the worst among all the Indian cities except Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, which was ranked 989 in this same category.

ALSO READ: Mumbai ranks 3rd after Manila, Dubai in Knight Frank Prime Global Cities Index, sees 10% YoY growth in luxury home rate

The city of Sultanpur, located in Uttar Pradesh, ranked the lowest—at the 1,000th spot. The Global Cities Index covers 1,000 major cities in the world, located in 163 different countries.

In the Oxford Economics Global Cities Index 2024, cities are scored across five different categories to "achieve a well-rounded comparison of locations". The five categories are Economics, Human Capital, Quality of Life, Environment, and Governance.

Here's a look at the first 10 Indian cities which found a spot in the Global Cities Ranking:

S.No Rank (Global Cities Ranking) City Economics Human Capital Quality of Life Environment Governance 1 350 Delhi 108 51 838 973 380 2 411 Bengaluru 171 179 847 727 380 3 427 Mumbai 169 126 915 812 380 4 472 Chennai 244 189 879 763 380 5 472 Chennai 244 189 879 763 380 6 521 Kochi 259 560 765 790 380 7 528 Kolkata 166 392 884 919 380 8 534 Pune 386 181 897 713 380 9 550 Thrissur 326 698 757 581 380 10 564 Hyderabad 253 524 882 674 380 11 1000 Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh) 998 982 960 989 380

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!