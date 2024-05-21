Delhi is the best among Indian cities in Oxford Economics’ 1,000 global cities ranking released on Tuesday. The national capital, however, ranks 350 on the global list. Several other Indian cities have taken much lower positions in the chart.
According to the report, Delhi fared better than Mumbai in several parameters, including Economics, Human Capital, and Quality of Life. Delhi was worse in the Environment ranking, while all the Indian cities ranked 380 in Governance.
Delhi was ranked 973 in the environment category, the worst among all the Indian cities except Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, which was ranked 989 in this same category.
The city of Sultanpur, located in Uttar Pradesh, ranked the lowest—at the 1,000th spot. The Global Cities Index covers 1,000 major cities in the world, located in 163 different countries.
In the Oxford Economics Global Cities Index 2024, cities are scored across five different categories to "achieve a well-rounded comparison of locations". The five categories are Economics, Human Capital, Quality of Life, Environment, and Governance.
Here's a look at the first 10 Indian cities which found a spot in the Global Cities Ranking:
|S.No
|Rank (Global Cities Ranking)
|City
|Economics
|Human Capital
|Quality of Life
|Environment
|Governance
|1
|350
|Delhi
|108
|51
|838
|973
|380
|2
|411
|Bengaluru
|171
|179
|847
|727
|380
|3
|427
|Mumbai
|169
|126
|915
|812
|380
|4
|472
|Chennai
|244
|189
|879
|763
|380
|6
|521
|Kochi
|259
|560
|765
|790
|380
|7
|528
|Kolkata
|166
|392
|884
|919
|380
|8
|534
|Pune
|386
|181
|897
|713
|380
|9
|550
|Thrissur
|326
|698
|757
|581
|380
|10
|564
|Hyderabad
|253
|524
|882
|674
|380
|11
|1000
|Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh)
|998
|982
|960
|989
|380
