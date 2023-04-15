NEW DELHI: A two-day Global Conference on Compressed Biogas will be held in New Delhi from 17 April, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said in a statement. The theme of the conference is - Towards Progressive Policy Framework for a Robust CBG Foundation and Growth.

“The Conference is being held on 17-18 April 2023 at Silver Oak, Indian Habitat Centre, New Delhi, with the objective to apprise the industry regarding the initiatives taken by the government of India for the development of compressed biogas industry and to identify the areas where policy modifications are required," the ministry said.

The ministry said, India is dedicated to achieving a net zero target by 2070 and the government has taken several initiatives to reduce emissions. It said, compressed biogas has also an important role in emission reduction and it is being promoted by Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation Scheme.

“CBG has higher calorific value and properties similar to CNG and can be utilized as alternative green renewable and can replace CNG in automotive, industrial and commercial areas, given the abundance of biomass availability within the country," it added.

The discussion will focus on the feedstock availability, CBG offtake, fermented organic manure, carbon credits, incentives, investment and financing for the CBG industry and biofuel policies of different states + CBG producers on state policies & international experiences.

TERI, NAMA Facility, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and LCB Forum (Low Carbon Biofuel Forum), Greece are the institutional partners and organizations like Indian Oil Corporation, Verbio India, Canara Bank, IndianOil Adani Ventures Limited - IAV Biogas, SBI Capital, SIDBI, Praj Industries and Maschinenfabrik Bernard KRONE GmbH are also supporting this conference.

The conference is also providing the facility to exhibit and will seek the participation of more than 200 delegates which includes CBG plant developers, LOI holders of CBG plants, contractors, prospective investors, consultants, policymakers, representatives from central and state government and OMCs like IOCL, HPCL, GAIL.