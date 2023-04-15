Global Conference on Compressed Biogas to be held in New Delhi from 17 April1 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 03:15 PM IST
The ministry said compressed biogas has also an important role in emission reduction and it is being promoted by Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation Scheme
NEW DELHI: A two-day Global Conference on Compressed Biogas will be held in New Delhi from 17 April, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said in a statement. The theme of the conference is - Towards Progressive Policy Framework for a Robust CBG Foundation and Growth.
