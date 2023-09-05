Global cooperation needed to counter cyber threats: FM3 min read 05 Sep 2023, 09:55 PM IST
Sitharaman said there is a need to discuss threats to a responsible financial global ecosystem and be well seized of the problem, citing physical border, cyber and crypto threats.
MUMBAI : Global cooperation is essential to tackle cryptocurrencies and other threats emanating from the cyber space, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday, outlining a topic that is set to be a key Indian focus at a Group of 20 summit in New Delhi this weekend.