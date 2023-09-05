MUMBAI : Global cooperation is essential to tackle cryptocurrencies and other threats emanating from the cyber space, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday, outlining a topic that is set to be a key Indian focus at a Group of 20 summit in New Delhi this weekend.

“As much as you build firewalls, there are more and more newer ways in which attacks are being made. Crypto (is a) threat as well as an opportunity," Sitharaman said at a Global Fintech Fest here.

Cryptocurrencies, she said, are also an example of how, unless global cooperation works out well, the world is not going to be able to have a responsible financial ecosystem that can regulate it.

Crypto has been a thorny issue in India. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has voiced his concerns on cryptocurrencies multiple times, citing macroeconomic and financial stability risks. In fact, the finance ministry notified in March that exchange, transfer, safekeeping or administration of cryptocurrencies will come under the ambit of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

“India’s Presidency has put on table, in the G20, issues related to regulating or understanding that there should be a framework for handling issues related to crypto assets. Active discussions are happening. Content-rich papers from institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Financial Stability Board (FSB) and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) are all being discussed on various issues," she said ahead of the 8-10 September gathering of G20 leaders.

Sitharaman said there is a need to discuss threats to a responsible financial global ecosystem and be well seized of the problem, citing physical border, cyber and crypto threats.

She said fintech companies should invest heavily in robust security measures, utilizing advanced encryption and other measures to protect user-data and financial transactions.

“A secured system is what will build trust and therefore that is a must for the financial ecosystem to truly flourish. India can lead in making the financial ecosystem inclusive, resilient and sustainable," she said, adding that global cooperation is the key to making it possible. According to her, financial technology transcends borders in an interconnected world, making cross-border partnerships crucial. Moreover, collaborative ventures opened up access to a vast and diverse customer-base, accelerating market participation and penetration.

She said annual global cross border payments are estimated at $20 trillion, incurring $120 billion in transaction cost. India, she said, is the largest remittance receiver with about $100 billion worth of remittance taking 2022 as the base.

“The high remittances are a motivating factor in our pursuit of enhancing cross- border payment arrangements. Enhancing cross-border payments has been India’s priority, also in the G20 we are talking about it," said Sitharaman.

Citing the size of India’s market, she urged the fintech industry to take a strong lead in cross-border payment systems, on the back of the successful experience in digital payments.

That apart, Sitharaman said that the income tax returns (ITR) data released in August signals that the formalization of the Indian economy is wide.

“Each tax bracket – the tax slabs -- has seen a minimum three-fold increase in tax filing, some, even achieving a nearly four-fold surge. We are in Mumbai, so, contextually I like to highlight that Maharashtra continues to be the leader," she said, adding that other states are moving up with respect to ITR filings.

She said that in about four years, the number of demat accounts has increased 2.5 times from 41 million in 2019-20 to 100 million in 2022-23.

“A record number of mutual fund systemic investment plans (SIPs) are being registered which helps in generating long-term wealth. With a monthly flow in the mutual fund industry through the route reaching an all-time high of ₹15,245 crore in July 2023, assets under management of the Indian mutual fund industry has increased tremendously in the last decade," she said.