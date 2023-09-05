Global cooperation key to countering threats like crypto: FM Sitharaman2 min read 05 Sep 2023, 01:50 PM IST
A responsible financial ecosystem isn’t possible without global collaboration, the finance minister said at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai
Mumbai: Global cooperation and a framework are essential to counter threats emanating from areas such as cryptocurrencies, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday. “As much as you build firewalls, there are more and more newer ways in which attacks are being made. Crypto (is a) threat as well as an opportunity," Sitharaman said at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai.