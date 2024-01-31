Global Corruption Index: World's most and least corrupt countries ranked: Check India's position here
India secured 93rd position in the Corruption Perception Index for the year 2023, with a score of 39, dropping from 85th position in 2022.
India, sharing space with the Maldives, Kazakhstan, and Lesotho, secured 93rd position out of 180 countries in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) for the year 2023, according to Transparency International, a global civil society annual index. In 2022, India held the 85th position, sharing it with five other countries, including the Maldives. Despite a decline in rank, attributed to global movements, India's score dropped only by one point from the previous year, settling at 39 on a scale of zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).