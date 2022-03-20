Global Covid-19 surge: Asia reports sudden spike in cases. 10 Covid-19 updates

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In the wake of some South East Asian nations witnessing a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, India has been warned to keep the guards up. Just as China battles with a rise in daily cases driven by the highly infectious 'stealth Omicron variant'. Additionally, the World Health Organization has sent out a warning this week, with several nations across the world witnessing a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases yet again.
This week's update on global Covid-19 cases:
1. China, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea witness a sudden surge in coronavirus infections as Delta and Omicron variants continue to dominate a fresh wave in Asia.
2. As new Covid-19 cases continue to rebound in several countries, China is facing mounting pressure to guard against imported infections amid a recent surge in cases throughout the country. "On the whole, the local epidemic situation in China is still in the development stage, and many provinces and regions are fighting against the Omicron epidemic in multiple cities at the same time," a Chinese official was quoted as saying by state media outlet Global Times.
3. Singapore on Saturday reported 10,244 new cases, taking the total tally to 1,007,158, according to news agency ANI report. Three deaths were also reported on Saturday, bringing the overall count to 1,194.
4. Hong Kong reported a single-day spike of 16,597 cases on Saturday, down from more than 20,000 a day earlier, as per Reuters report.
5. The Hong Kong administration is finding itself unable to manage the pandemic with some fearing the government's failure to get the virus under control has accelerated Beijing's creeping authority over the semi-autonomous territory, news agency ANI reported.
6. Meanwhile, England will begin rolling out its fourth coronavirus vaccine shots, the National Health Service (NHS) has said. The fourth shot, or the second booster dose will be made available to care home residents, people aged over 75 and the immunosuppressed, according to news agency AFP.
7. Th move comes amid surge in cases again across the UK due to a rampant spread of Omicron variant. The UK has been one of the world's hardest hit countries during the pandemic, with over 163,000 deaths reported in the country.
8. Additionally, WHO on Friday notified the end of the Covid-19 pandemic was a long way off, citing a rise in cases in its latest weekly data. The UN health agency has previously said that the acute phase of the pandemic could end this year.
9. However, WHO has noted that “the end of the pandemic will depend on how quickly we meet its target to vaccinate 70% of the population in each country, among other factors."
10. In a related development, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Friday that countries should provide free Covid-19 testing for refugees from Ukraine to avoid outbreaks as more than three million people flee their war-stricken homeland.
(With inputs from agencies)
