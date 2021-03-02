Global covid cases rise post 6-week decline, India cases up 2 weeks before that

Scientists in India still are hopeful that the pandemic will recede again by the end of March. “Publicly available data on the progression of the covid-19 pandemic, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, indicates that the number of infections in India peaked sometime in September 2020, and has been consistently declining ever since. From a maximum of 97,655 daily new cases on September 11, 2020, the daily new case count is 11,924 on February 6, 2021, with half of it from Kerala," said Rajeeva L. Karandikar, a noted mathematician, statistician and director at the Chennai Mathematical Institute.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}