Global debt crisis unlikely in near-term despite more defaults: S&P

Global debt to GDP has been rising for many years and the pandemic simply exacerbated the trend. While global debt hit a record 201 trillion dollars at the end of last year -- equivalent to 267 per cent of GDP -- S&P projects it will ease to 258 per cent by the end of this year before steadying at around 255 to 256 per cent in 2022-23.

