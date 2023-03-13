New Delhi: India’s $75-billion auto parts market is on the brink of disruption triggered by fast-evolving technologies, emergence as a global outsourcing hub, and increasing localization, as well as changing customer preferences in the domestic market, said Sunjay Kapur, president, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (Acma).

The auto aftermarket business, the smallest contributor to the sector, which is primarily driven by supplies to original equipment manufacturers and exports, is benefiting significantly from these opportunities. In FY22, it comprised over $10 billion of total sales.

“I feel that a lot of the internal combustion engine business, which tier-I suppliers in the West are not interested in will come to India, because of the fact that tier-one suppliers in those markets are clear that they will only work with electric vehicle OEMs and platforms. Then, there is the aspect of traditional manufacturing that may not hold for long in the US or Europe, where companies want to outsource a lot of their forging and castings, for instance, and that opportunity will come to India. So, I feel, we are in a great position to build on the export opportunity," he said.

“The China-plus-one strategy is playing out well for us in our industry, because investments in additional capacity that must be done is already being invested in India. We see that many international purchase offices are exploring opportunities to grow their businesses here. India itself is a large market, and has proved to be a good manufacturing base," Kapur added.

“The market will disrupt because the nature of the vehicles will change. And, therefore, the kind of services and the kind of products we require will change too. Ten years from now, for example, 3-D printing of parts will play a big role. This is an opportunity in an evolving market. So, whether it be in connectivity, telematics or data-driven solutions, or the ecosystem, it will play a big role in electrification, and the aftermarket will be a piece of that growth."

“Opportunities for growth in the aftermarket outside of India are immense. The truck aftermarket alone in the US is $45 billion. So, you don’t have growth issues, but it is about managing expectations of the OEMs," he said.

According to Acma, demand is also increasing on the back of customers’ decision to upgrade their existing vehicles with lifestyle-related convenience features. “Conventional cars in existing vehicle parks that don’t have lifestyle or convenience features such as parking assist or navigation systems, are creating demand in the aftermarket, as people want these features. So, retrofit with electronics and entertainment systems are creating opportunities," Vinnie Mehta, director-general, Acma, said.

The auto aftermarket is also growing because the vehicle park is increasing, and prolonged use of cars is leading to higher demand, Mehta said. “The sale of second-hand cars has increased, particularly due to chip shortage. E-commerce second-hand sales channels that refurbish vehicles, and offer a limited warranty on these vehicles, is creating further demand. This is also leading the used car market to organize, which helps the industry."

Acma is also working on standards for workshops to support unorganized firms. “The real game changer in the aftermarket will be when we have the right-to-repair mandate. The commerce ministry has initiated discussions, and they want consumers to have more information on where they can get the services. In right-to-repair, a customer will have a choice to decide if he wants to go to a garage or OEM to get vehicles repaired. It’s not yet a law, but there is some conversation in that direction," Mehta said.