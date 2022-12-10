Global diamond jewellery demand reaches record $87 billion: CareEdge Ratings

The year-on-year (YoY) growth of natural diamond jewellery demand was significant at 29% and consequently polished diamonds demand grew by 51% on a YoY basis in CY21. Over and above the fiscal stimulus, the lack of alternatives in terms of other luxury spending, experience-based activities, travelling, etc., made diamonds a preferred choice for customers, which had excess liquidity due to a reduction in the overall expenditure, according to CareEdge.