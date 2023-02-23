‘Global economy in better place today than predicted’

Yellen criticized Russia’s “immoral" war on Ukraine and told reporters that the US would be extending an additional $10 billion in assistance to Ukraine. She also urged the International Monetary Fund to quickly move in with assistance for Ukraine. The treasury secretary said the price cap on Russian oil imposed by the West is showing signs of working. Yellen also made it clear that Chinese entities dodging the sanctions on Russia will face the consequences but sought Beijing’s proactive role in resolving the debt distress in certain countries like Zambia and Sri Lanka. “We have made it clear that providing material support to Russia or assistance with any type of systemic sanctions evasion will be of very serious concern to us, and we will certainly continue to make it clear to the Chinese government and to companies and banks in their jurisdictions about what the rules are regarding our sanctions and the serious consequences they would face for violating them," she warned.