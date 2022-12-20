Global economy to see impact of policy actions next year: RBI2 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 12:11 AM IST
CPI inflation for Q1FY24 is projected at 5% and for Q2 at 5.4%, on the assumption of a normal monsoon.
MUMBAI : The global economy will bear the brunt of monetary policy actions next year as the balance of risks gets tilted toward a darkening global outlook, said RBI in its December bulletin released on Tuesday.