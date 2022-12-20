MUMBAI : The global economy will bear the brunt of monetary policy actions next year as the balance of risks gets tilted toward a darkening global outlook, said RBI in its December bulletin released on Tuesday.

“Emerging market economies (EMEs) appear even more vulnerable, having battled currency depreciations and capital outflows in addition to slowing growth and high inflation," said RBI in a chapter on the state of the economy.

The RBI bulletin is a monthly publication with a collection of articles that analyse the trends in domestic and global economies.

According to the bulletin, debt distress is rising with a surge in default rates and an appreciating US dollar. Looking beyond, a mild recovery is projected to get underway in most countries in 2024, it said.

“Emerging Asia will likely become the world’s engine of growth, collectively accounting for close to three-quarters of global growth in 2023 and around three-fifths in 2024," the bulletin added.

As far as India is concerned, the near-term growth outlook for the economy is supported by domestic drivers as reflected in trends in high-frequency indicators.

“Waning input cost pressures, buoyant corporate sales, and rising investments in fixed assets are heralding the beginning of an upturn in the capex cycle in India will contribute to speed up growth momentum in the economy," it said.

The bulletin added that if the projections hold, then India could be poised to achieve the first milestone in its price stability objective – bringing headline inflation enduringly into the tolerance-band during 2023-24.

Yet, with inflation projected to turn up in the second quarter of next year, there can be no letting down of the guard, it warned.

Headline inflation is projected at 6.7% in FY23, with Q3 at 6.6% and Q4 at 5.9%.

The risks are evenly balanced.

CPI inflation for Q1FY24 is projected at 5% and for Q2 at 5.4%, on the assumption of a normal monsoon.

Headline inflation moderated by 90 basis points to 5.9% in November was driven by a fall in vegetable prices even as core inflation remained steady at 6%.

On 7 December, the monetary policy committee of the RBI hiked the repo rate by 35 basis points in response to a modest downward shift in the projected trajectory of inflation, a dip in inflation expectations and indications that the economy’s resilience and growth foundations are improving.