Global energy giants line up for Phase II strategic petroleum reserves project in India1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 07:38 PM IST
The government said companies like Trafigura, BP, SKE&C, Petrochina, GASP, Vopak, Geostock, Monnet, Hyundai, Gulf Energy, Natixis, Vitol, Glencore, DBS, KNOC, Lloyd’s Register, IC-Group, ANU Resources, Shell, Parson Brinkerhoff, Sweco AB, SKANSKA etc., evinced interest in participating
New Delhi: In a testament to India’s growing significance in the global energy landscape, top-tier international energy giants have shown enthusiasm in participating in Phase II of the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) project, said minister of state in the ministry of petroleum & natural gas, Rameswar Teli.