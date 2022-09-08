Global energy sector hiring above pre-covid levels: IEA1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 01:20 PM IST
The oil and gas sector, meanwhile, saw some of the largest declines in employment at the start of the pandemic and has yet to fully recover
New Delhi: Increased hiring in clean energy has pushed employment in the energy sector above pre-pandemic levels globally, according to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA).