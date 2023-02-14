In the past few weeks, there has been much excitement about electric vehicles (EVs) in India. The Centre signalled its seriousness about EVs in its latest budget by extending subsidies to batteries and reducing customs duty on lithium cells. Then, the discovery of 5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves in Jammu and Kashmir triggered discussions on securing minerals that are key to battery technology. Closer to customers, nearly 40 EV models are expected to be launched in India till 2025. The shift to EVs is a global trend, and what’s happening in India reflects factors that move the industry globally.

1. EV Boom

Sales of EVs have grown by five times in the past five years, according to EV-Volumes.com, a global database of EVs. This figure includes battery EVs (BEVs, which are powered entirely by electricity) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs, which have both an electric motor and an internal combustion engine). Across key geographies, sales of EVs have gone up, even as the total automobile market size has declined. For example, in Europe, China and Northern America, the total market declined by 6.2%, 5.3% and 7.6%, respectively, in 2022.

However, in each of these markets, EV sales saw double-digit growth. This also meant the share of EVs as a percentage of total sales also jumped from 8.3% in 2021 to 13% in 2022. Growth in 2022 was primarily driven by China. This is significant because, despite its higher base, it outpaced both Europe and the US. This, in turn, is fundamentally changing the competitive landscape.

2. Changing Landscape

For a long time, Elon Musk-owned Tesla led the EV market. However, the competitive landscape started changing last year, when China’s BYD, one of whose backers is legendary investor Warren Buffett, overtook Tesla. It also signalled China’s dominance in the sector.

Of the five companies that collectively account for 45% of the global market share in EVs, three are from China (the other exception being Volkswagen).

While BYD built its market in China, it is expanding to Japan and has set eyes on the US too.

The landscape is expected to change further as traditional carmakers push their EV ambitions.

For example, Toyota said it aims to sell 3.5 million EVs annually by 2030. Ford said EVs will account for a third of its sales by 2026. Volkswagen expects EVs to account for 70% of its sales in Europe by 2030.

3. Chinese Dominance

China and Europe have increased the share of EVs in their automotive sales from about 1% in 2016 to 16% and 17%, respectively, in 2021. Both regions have been strategic about it. China has said that by 2030, 40% of vehicles sold in the country will be electric. It has made charging stations interoperable. China also controls over 80% of minerals needed to make batteries.

Last October, the European Union reached an agreement that by 2035, all new cars and vans registered in Europe would be zero-emission ones. This is likely to consolidate the efforts of individual countries, which are at various stages of deployment. The US is expected to pick up speed, with the Joe Biden administration setting an EV share target of 50% in sales by 2030, and backing it up with a plan to build the charging network.

4. Range Anxieties

The number of public chargers has almost doubled between 2019 and 2021, and many markets have set ambitious targets, including the US, Europe and India. This should address fears that an EV might run out of charge, a key concern for potential customers. A wider rollout of chargers will also address their skewed distribution. Currently, China accounts for 85% of fast chargers and 55% of slow chargers worldwide, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Some other concerns will remain. The share of fast chargers—which promise 100-130 km of range every 20 minutes—is low. Similarly, operational issues have to be ironed out. According to JD Power, 20% of EV customers in the US didn’t charge their vehicles even after finding a public charger. 75% of these customers said the station was malfunctioning or out of service. Similarly, a survey by Volkswagen in China found that only 30-40% of public chargers were available at any time.

5. Impending Bottleneck

Demand for lithium-ion batteries is expected to grow fourfold in the next seven years to 3,127 GWh in 2030, according to consulting firm Roland Berger. However, the industry could face supply constraints. Last year, Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, one of the top five automakers globally, projected a shortage of EV batteries by 2024-25.

A critical bottleneck is the availability of lithium and other minerals. IEA, last year, said mineral supply and investment plans fall short of the need, which could delay the energy transition. Investments have to start much before the industry feels the pinch. IEA said: “It has taken on average over 16 years to move mining projects from discovery to first production. These long lead times raise questions about the ability of suppliers to ramp up output if demand were to pick up rapidly."

